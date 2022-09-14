Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.74. The stock had a trading volume of 120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,390. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

