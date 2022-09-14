Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,552. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

