Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,100,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 88 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

