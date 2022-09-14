Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 2.6%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 94,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 99,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Bearing Lithium Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

