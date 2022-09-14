Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Belvoir Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:BLV opened at GBX 226.55 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £84.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Belvoir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.69 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.50 ($3.52).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

