Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE BHE opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $918.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
