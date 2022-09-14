Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $918.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

