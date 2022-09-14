Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 26

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

PAF stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.22 ($0.22). 2,559,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,556. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.33.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.