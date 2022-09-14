Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 26

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
PAF stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.22 ($0.22). 2,559,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,556. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.33.
About Pan African Resources
