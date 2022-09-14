Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

