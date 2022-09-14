Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.08.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile
