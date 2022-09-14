Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,200 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the August 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,592.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of BZQIF remained flat at $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

