Bickling Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,542 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

