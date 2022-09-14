Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

