Bickling Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 677.1% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Price Performance

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

