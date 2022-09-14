Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,331.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter.

DWLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

