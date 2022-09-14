Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after buying an additional 349,794 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,464,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 211,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 99,835 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,028. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

