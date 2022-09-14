BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 13,911 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80.

On Monday, July 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 722,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BigCommerce by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.