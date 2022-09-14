Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $621.50 and last traded at $621.50. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.35.

Biglari Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.28.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.