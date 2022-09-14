Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.40

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.40 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.05). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05), with a volume of 7,450 shares trading hands.

Biome Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.66.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

