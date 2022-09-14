Birdchain Reaches Market Cap of $128,849.94 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $128,849.94 and approximately $32,445.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.15 or 1.00184668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056521 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065196 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

