bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

