BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 433,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,069,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,057,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 79.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.82 and a 200-day moving average of $670.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

