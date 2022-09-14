BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $2,117,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.