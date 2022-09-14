Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,500. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
