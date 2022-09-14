Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $69.58

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.58, but opened at $66.81. Block shares last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 97,865 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Block Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,042 shares of company stock worth $23,659,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Block by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Block by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

