Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

