Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
Braskem Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.