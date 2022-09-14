Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Braveheart Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 152,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06.
About Braveheart Resources
