Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 152,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

