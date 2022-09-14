Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Braze by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 240,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.