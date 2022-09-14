Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 416,279 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 307,163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 164,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.