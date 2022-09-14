Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VB opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05.

