Brick & Kyle Associates Takes $222,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.