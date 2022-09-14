Brick & Kyle Associates Takes $222,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

