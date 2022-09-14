Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 11.19

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.61 and a 200 day moving average of 4.09. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

