Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $30.80

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

