Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cantaloupe, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $324.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

