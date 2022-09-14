Brokers Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIVB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.67.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 5.3 %

SIVB opened at $384.69 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average is $465.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

