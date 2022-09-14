BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD11.30-11.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. 16,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,874. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BRP by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

