Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) PT Lowered to €16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
Buzzi Unicem Price Performance
BZZUY stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.
