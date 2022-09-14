Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 5,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

