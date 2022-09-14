Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

