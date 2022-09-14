Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFW stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78. In other news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.