Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $87,090.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

