Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COVA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $134,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

COVA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

