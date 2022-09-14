Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition comprises about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 3.72% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,920,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTF opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.