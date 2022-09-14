Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of PPYAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

