Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $2.52 Million in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,359,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 4.65% of Applied Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
