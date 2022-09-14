Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $2.52 Million in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,359,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 4.65% of Applied Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.