Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $3.42 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.