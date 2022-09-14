Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $6.50 Million in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 2.24% of Innovative International Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IOAC stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

