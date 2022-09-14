Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 34,742 Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 110,294 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $10,890,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $8,581,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

LCA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.