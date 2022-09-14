Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 539,581 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,581 shares during the period. Slam comprises about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Slam were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Slam by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Slam by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 572,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 321,386 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Slam by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Slam by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 145,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.