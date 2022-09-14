Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.61% of Big Sky Growth Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 869,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 269,751 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

