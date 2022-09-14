Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 1,255.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

