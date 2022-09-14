Capital & Regional Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Regional Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CAL opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.80 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £96.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.



